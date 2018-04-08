Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$8.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.54.

TSE AAV traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,880. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$3.48 and a 52-week high of C$9.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. Advantage Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of C$65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.50 million.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. The Company focuses on the development of Montney resource play at Glacier, Alberta in Western Canada.

