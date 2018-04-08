Advisor Group Inc. Has $200,000 Position in Ituran (ITRN)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 470.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ituran were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ituran by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ituran in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ituran in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ituran by 1,701.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ituran in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ituran stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Ituran has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ituran had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $61.29 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ituran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITRN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Ituran Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

