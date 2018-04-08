Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. (KYN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. (NYSE:KYN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,323,000 after buying an additional 60,120 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 727,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 313,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KYN opened at $16.61 on Friday. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

