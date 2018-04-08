Advisor Group Inc. Has $973,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $35,154,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 177,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 375,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,194,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $12,021,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 63,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 31,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $5,924,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,525,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,585.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,091 shares of company stock worth $13,594,655. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $181.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.12 and a 52-week high of $197.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28,017.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.26. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

