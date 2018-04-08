Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 35,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $6,752,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 284,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,803,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Vanwees sold 3,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.42, for a total value of $683,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,890.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,078 shares of company stock worth $12,858,091. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $185.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6,798.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $201.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.25 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

