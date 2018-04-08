Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (VTWO) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000.

VTWO stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. Vanguard Scottsdale Funds has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $128.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.1852 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

