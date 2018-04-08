Advisor Group Inc. Takes $450,000 Position in NantHealth Inc (NH)

Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of NantHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NantHealth by 132.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the third quarter worth about $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NantHealth by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 44,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NantHealth by 40.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $3.04 on Friday. NantHealth Inc has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 188.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.16%. equities analysts expect that NantHealth Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $25,258.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $319,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,745 shares of company stock worth $66,549. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of NantHealth in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NantHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NantHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.

