Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 4,450 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 174.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 773.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 11,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $737.07, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

