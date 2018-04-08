Advisor Group Inc. Sells 7,217 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLCA opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,082.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.30. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $360.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,881.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 20,300 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $523,334.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

