United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Cut by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 848,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,095,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,384,561,000 after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,514,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,779,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,072,082,000 after purchasing an additional 304,989 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,467,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,658,000 after purchasing an additional 274,184 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98,180.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

