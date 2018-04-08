AECOM (ACM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, AECOM’s shares have outperformed the industry average. AECOM has been witnessing robust prospects across most of its business segments that adds to its growth momentum. Increase in the proportion of higher margin work is benefiting AECOM’s Construction Services segment and Management Services segments. Also, the Shimmick buyout is supplementing core revenue growth. Going forward, the company remains optimistic that favorable political climate both in the United States and abroad will continue to create growth opportunities of the infrastructure and defense markets. However, volatility in the oil and gas market, with declining prices and contracting spending levels, has been hurting the company’s projects and orders. Also strengthening of the U.S. dollar adds to the company’s concerns.”

ACM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on AECOM to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AECOM in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.73.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AECOM has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5,733.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.65.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AECOM had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,213.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 5,160 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $196,647.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,136 shares of company stock worth $1,517,467 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

