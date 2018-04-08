AltaCorp Capital reissued their underperform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

TSE ARE traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,064. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$14.13 and a 52-week high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of C$685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$824.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Aecon Group’s (ARE) Underperform Rating Reiterated at AltaCorp Capital” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/aecon-group-are-receives-underperform-rating-from-altacorp-capital-updated-updated.html.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.