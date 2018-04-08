AerCap (AER) Stake Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in AerCap (NYSE:AER) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of AerCap worth $36,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8,292.67, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 12.31%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AER. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

