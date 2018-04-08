Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Director Muneer A. Satter bought 5,000 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $24,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Director Muneer A. Satter Buys 5,000 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/aerpio-pharmaceuticals-inc-arpo-director-muneer-a-satter-purchases-5000-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing treatments for ocular disease. Its lead product candidate is AKB-9778. Its other two pipeline programs include AKB-4924 and ARP-1536. AKB-9778 is a small molecule activator of the Tie-2 pathway, which is being developed for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.