Aeternity (AE) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $324.52 million and $2.76 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00019928 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, AEX, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00074980 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001268 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, BigONE, Mercatox, EtherDelta, Gate.io, AEX and Coinbene. It is not currently possible to purchase Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.