Aeternity (AE) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $324.21 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00019956 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Liqui, EtherDelta and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00075242 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001363 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta, Coinbene, AEX, Liqui, HitBTC, BigONE and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to purchase Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.