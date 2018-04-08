Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Press coverage about Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Affiliated Managers Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.6545100115618 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

AMG traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.44. 454,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,392. The firm has a market cap of $9,615.27, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $148.81 and a 52-week high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.51 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,400,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jay C. Horgen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.59, for a total transaction of $5,687,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,620,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

