Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Receives $7.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 132,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 608.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 604.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

