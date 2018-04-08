Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Headlines about Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agile Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0067225030417 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered Agile Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 132,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,911. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

