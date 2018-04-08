Agrello (DLT) Achieves Market Cap of $13.99 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Agrello has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, EtherDelta and RightBTC. Agrello has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $810,982.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00727396 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00171866 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello’s genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.org. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, RightBTC, Binance, EtherDelta, YoBit and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to buy Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

