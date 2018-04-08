AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.04

News headlines about AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AgroFresh Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2205417358361 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGFS. ValuEngine raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.63. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. purchased 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $36,218.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

