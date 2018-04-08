AirToken Hits Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million (AIR)

AirToken (CURRENCY:AIR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, AirToken has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. AirToken has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $204,068.00 worth of AirToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirToken token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00673720 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00178392 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AirToken Token Profile

AirToken’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirToken’s total supply is 1,491,492,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirToken is /r/AirToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirToken’s official website is www.airtoken.com. AirToken’s official Twitter account is @airtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AirToken

AirToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase AirToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirToken must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for AirToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirToken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.