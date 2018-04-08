AirToken (AIR) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

AirToken (CURRENCY:AIR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, AirToken has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirToken has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $184,008.00 worth of AirToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00679366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00174085 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About AirToken

AirToken’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirToken’s total supply is 1,491,492,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirToken is www.airtoken.com. AirToken’s official Twitter account is @airtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirToken is /r/AirToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AirToken Token Trading

AirToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase AirToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirToken must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

