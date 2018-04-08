Alambic Investment Management L.P. Sells 20,370 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 208.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $512,832.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vetr cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.08 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

AbbVie stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $142,568.22, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 50.71%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

