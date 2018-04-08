Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Chairman Alan Matthews Sells 20,000 Shares

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Chairman Alan Matthews sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alan Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Alan Matthews sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Alan Matthews sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $441,200.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Alan Matthews sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Rapid7 stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,014. Rapid7 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $1,206.95, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.69%. The business had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $187,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

