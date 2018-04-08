Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alaska Communications Systems Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7229448444221 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ALSK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. 80,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In related news, CEO Anand Vadapalli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,073.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,754 shares of company stock worth $149,271. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system.

