Alexandria Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 5,310.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 432,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,350,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $223.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221,662.55, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $164.60 and a twelve month high of $250.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In related news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $5,078,804.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,659,047.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

