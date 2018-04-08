Contrasting Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) & CMS Energy (CMS)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Algonquin Power & Utilities and CMS Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 1 0 0 2.00 CMS Energy 0 5 7 0 2.58

CMS Energy has a consensus price target of $48.32, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Given CMS Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CMS Energy is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Volatility and Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMS Energy has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CMS Energy pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CMS Energy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of CMS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CMS Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and CMS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 9.82% 8.36% 2.78% CMS Energy 6.99% 13.60% 2.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and CMS Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.56 billion 2.75 $148.95 million $0.58 17.09 CMS Energy $6.58 billion 1.94 $460.00 million $2.17 20.88

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Algonquin Power & Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMS Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CMS Energy beats Algonquin Power & Utilities on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electricity, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 262,500 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 182,500 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection connections in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, and Texas. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segment's transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,431 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,098 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,665 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segment's gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,672 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,194 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. This segment owns interests in independent power plants totaling 1,203 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

