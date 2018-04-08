Alibaba Group (BABA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.4199268538726 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alibaba Group to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.61.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,209,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,194,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $429,044.53, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.52. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $206.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

