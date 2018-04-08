Alleghany (Y) Earns News Impact Score of 0.07

News headlines about Alleghany (NYSE:Y) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alleghany earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.088050971033 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Alleghany stock traded down $16.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $592.02. 79,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,951. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $521.07 and a twelve month high of $639.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,111.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $3.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. equities analysts predict that Alleghany will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.50.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.38, for a total transaction of $323,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

