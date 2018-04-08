Allegion PLC (ALLE) Stake Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,815 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Allegion worth $40,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Allegion by 141.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

In other Allegion news, insider Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 3,944 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $340,485.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,105.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,200 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $1,733,766.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,641. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8,180.24, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 126.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

About Allegion

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

