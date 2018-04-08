Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

Media stories about Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allena Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2931170220209 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

ALNA stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.67. 233,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,309. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.22 and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing non-systemic oral protein therapeutics to treat metabolic and orphan diseases, with a particular focus on nephrologic and urologic conditions. Its lead product candidate, ALLN-177, is in an ongoing Phase II clinical trial and is being developed for the chronic management of hyperoxaluria and kidney stones.

