Vetr Upgrades Allergan (AGN) to Strong-Buy

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a $183.43 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Allergan from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase set a $265.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Argus cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $256.80 to $160.07 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Allergan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.92 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.02.

Allergan stock opened at $161.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57,521.17, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Allergan has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Allergan will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Meury sold 58,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $9,457,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Allergan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

