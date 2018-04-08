Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P., through its subsidiaries, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. It produces a range of steam coal with varying sulfur and heat contents. Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. is a limited partnership formed to own and control Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC, the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a publicly traded limited partnership engaged in the production and marketing of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. In addition, the company leases land and operates a coal loading terminal. Further, it engages in trading of coal, as well as offers services, including ash and scrubber sludge removal, coal yard maintenance, and arranging alternate transportation services. The company is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Alliance Holdings GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Alliance Holdings GP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on Alliance Holdings GP and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Holdings GP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of AHGP opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1,465.45, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.62. Alliance Holdings GP has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $31.79.

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $483.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.60 million. Alliance Holdings GP had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 881.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Holdings GP Company Profile

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) is a limited partnership company. The Company owns directly and indirectly the members’ interest in Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC (MGP), the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The Company’s segments include Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate.

