Alliance Holdings GP (AHGP) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Alliance Holdings GP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Holdings GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Alliance Holdings GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on Alliance Holdings GP and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHGP opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Alliance Holdings GP has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $1,465.45, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Alliance Holdings GP had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $483.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 881.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 33.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 8.6% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Holdings GP Company Profile

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) is a limited partnership company. The Company owns directly and indirectly the members’ interest in Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC (MGP), the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The Company’s segments include Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate.

