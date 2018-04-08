AllianceBernstein (AB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NYSE AB traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 342,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,387. The company has a market capitalization of $2,541.77, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $919.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.49 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 150,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 40,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $1,072,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,903.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 117,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/alliancebernstein-ab-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.