AllianceBernstein (AB) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,541.77, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $919.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 40,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $1,072,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 134,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,903.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/alliancebernstein-holding-lp-ab-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc-updated.html.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.