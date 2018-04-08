Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Global Net Lease worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 32,741 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 225,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,163.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.50. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.93 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.72%. equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 105.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil bought 6,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

