Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in RMR Group (RMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of RMR Group worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in RMR Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in RMR Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RMR Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RMR Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,295.08, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of -0.20. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.85 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.86%. analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $61.00 target price on shares of RMR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

