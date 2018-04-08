Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Baidu by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 72,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $219.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78,218.66, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. Baidu has a 52-week low of $171.17 and a 52-week high of $274.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/alliancebernstein-l-p-grows-position-in-baidu-inc-bidu-updated-updated.html.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.