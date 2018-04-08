Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset (APAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. VNBTrust National Association increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. VNBTrust National Association now owns 26,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,529.25, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. Artisan Partners Asset has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.23 million. Artisan Partners Asset had a return on equity of 119.11% and a net margin of 6.23%. Artisan Partners Asset’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Artisan Partners Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

