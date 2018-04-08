PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NASDAQ:KBWD) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.43% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $24.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/alliancebernstein-l-p-has-4-55-million-position-in-powershares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-ii-kbwd-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.