Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,400 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Kemper worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Kemper stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,866.49, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.08. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. Kemper had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $697.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.15 million. sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation (Kemper) is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

