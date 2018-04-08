Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 142,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $936,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,402. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $101.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,736.94, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

