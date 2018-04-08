Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.45 Million Stake in South State Bank (NASDAQ:SSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of South State Bank (NASDAQ:SSB) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of South State Bank worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in South State Bank by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of South State Bank by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial acquired a new position in shares of South State Bank during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of South State Bank during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State Bank during the third quarter worth $301,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,104.65, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. South State Bank has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

South State Bank (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $151.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 million. South State Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that South State Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State Bank news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 8,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $791,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,441 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Cherry sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,018,599.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,856. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of South State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of South State Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of South State Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

South State Bank Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

