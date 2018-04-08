Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.99 Million Stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,330,000 after buying an additional 1,605,540 shares during the period. Cortland Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC now owns 3,179,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,006,000 after buying an additional 1,053,900 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $18,697,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 185,301 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David E. Blackford sold 4,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $211,799.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,224 shares of company stock worth $3,156,817. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zions Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,393.64, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.55 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

