Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $158,000 Position in Chico’s (NYSE:CHS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111,173 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chico’s were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chico’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Chico’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Chico’s by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $9.92 on Friday. Chico’s has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $1,267.83, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $587.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.75 million. Chico’s had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.43%. Chico’s’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Chico’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is an increase from Chico’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Chico’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chico’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Nomura raised their target price on Chico’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Chico’s Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

