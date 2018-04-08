Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Price Target Cut to GBX 110 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Allied Minds (LON:ALM) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 175 ($2.46) to GBX 110 ($1.54) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.62) target price on shares of Allied Minds in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

ALM stock opened at GBX 110.60 ($1.55) on Friday. Allied Minds has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 390.20 ($5.48).

In related news, insider Michael Turner sold 111,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.22), for a total value of £176,002.52 ($247,055.76).

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

