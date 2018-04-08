Allied Properties (AP.UN) Receives C$43.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties (TSE:AP.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.47.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

AP.UN traded down C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.24. 322,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,864. Allied Properties has a 12 month low of C$35.76 and a 12 month high of C$42.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Allied Properties Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

