Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Allison Transmission (ALSN) Stock Price

News headlines about Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allison Transmission earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.0503256114404 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. ValuEngine upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. 1,103,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,769. The company has a market cap of $5,539.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.89. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.52% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director James A. Star sold 135,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $6,027,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 505,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $22,548,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,139,303 shares of company stock worth $50,831,507. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

